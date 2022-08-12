Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was an order pardoning his friend Roger Stone, and 11 boxes of classified documents. There was a box bound in “leather”, and information about the “president of France”.

There were “miscellaneous secret documents”, and a binder of photos.

These were among the items taken by the FBI when agents searched Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, according to the search warrant released by a judge on Friday.

The former president – referred to as FPOTUS in the documents – claimed all the documents had been declassified.

But it was unclear whether he retains that power once he leaves office, or if the documents had in any way been formally declassified. It is understood agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three more sets of confidential documents.

“The premises to be searched, 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480, is further described as a resort, club, and residence located near the intersection of Southern Blvd and S Ocean Blvd,” says the document.

“The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate,” the warrant says.

It adds: “It is described as a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, on a 17-acre estate.”

The document shows the items taken away included five boxes number A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13 and A-33.

Another part of the receipt, that was signed by Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, notes - 2A - Various classified/TS/SCI documents.

Then is 3A - - Potential Presidential Record.

There is no 4A, something likely to fire up conspiracy theories as to why there is not one.

5A is marked: “Binder of photos”

6A also says “Binder of photos”.

7A says: “Handwritten Note”.

8A - says “Box labeled A-1”.

There are several more boxes that have been given nurmeral markings.

Then lOA is described as “Miscellaneous Secret Documents”.

In turn, 11A says “Miscellanous Top Secret Documents”. 13A is also listed as “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents”

It continues in an a similar way to 28A - “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents”.

The search warrant, which federal agents obtained on 5 August, directed agents to seize “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation” of three criminal laws: the Espionage Act, a US law which makes it a crime to remove information related to national defence “from its proper place of custody “ as well as sections of US criminal law covering obstruction of justice and removing government records.