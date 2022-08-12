✕ Close Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is blasting out fundraising messages to his supporters in the wake of reports that he may have had nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – and is sending out emails featuring mocked-up nuclear codes.

Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search, but has not yet specifically denied that any documents were kept at the property or seized during the raid. He has however said he won’t oppose a move by the Justice Department to make public the search warrant that authorised the raid.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” he wrote. “Release the documents now!”

The Department of Justice yesterday filed a motion to unseal the warrant, with attorney general Merrick Garland stressing that the decision was not taken lightly – and confirming that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant in the first place.