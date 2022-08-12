Trump news – live: Ex-president reacts furiously as Mar-a-Lago warrant reveals Espionage Act probe
Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is blasting out fundraising messages to his supporters in the wake of reports that he may have had nuclear weapons-related documents at Mar-a-Lago – and is sending out emails featuring mocked-up nuclear codes.
Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search, but has not yet specifically denied that any documents were kept at the property or seized during the raid. He has however said he won’t oppose a move by the Justice Department to make public the search warrant that authorised the raid.
“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” he wrote. “Release the documents now!”
The Department of Justice yesterday filed a motion to unseal the warrant, with attorney general Merrick Garland stressing that the decision was not taken lightly – and confirming that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant in the first place.
Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act
FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday reportedly found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about French president Emmanuel Macron.
According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.
Andrew Feinberg is examining the details of the unsealed document for The Independent.
Full unsealed warrant to search Mar-a-Lago
Here is the full unsealed warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The receipts for property includes “Miscellaneous top secret documents”...
Warrant officially unsealed by judge
Counsel for Trump does not object to unsealing
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol sentenced to seven years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.
Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Virginia police officer who stormed US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
Thomas Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election
Trump lawyer signed warrant receipt
Per the FBI search warrant, receipt signed by Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb, property to be seized includes: “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. § § 793, 2071, or 1519.”
Early this week, Ms Bobb was evasive as to whether she had a copy of the warrant and Mr Trump’s son Eric said she had only seen it from 10 feet away.
Warrant lists three criminal statutes
Breitbart — which has received a copy of the Mar-a-Lago warrant — says that former President Donald Trump is under investigation for criminal statutes:
18 USC 793 — Gathering, transmitting, or losing defence information
18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of federal records
18 USC 2071 — Concealment, removal or mutilation of federal documents
Former president Donald Trump has repeated the allegation — even after the clarification by the National Archives — as part of Truth Social rant in which he argues everything he took to Mar-a-Lago was declassified and was freely available to the FBI.
