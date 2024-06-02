Trump promises to end Gaza war during UFC appearance in New Jersey

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump attended a UFC event on Saturday night and professed that he would stop the bloody war in Gaza.

Trump got a standing ovation from the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at UFC 302 as fans waited for the match to begin with Dustin Poirier challenging Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

While speaking to Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian former mixed martial artist, Trump said “We will stop it. I will stop the war” after Nurmagomedov told him “I know you will stop the war in Palestine.” The Israel-Hamas War began on October 7. At least 1,000 people in Israel have died since the war began while more than 30,000 have died in Palestine.

Former US President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. The former president attended UFC 302 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former president stepped into the arena with UFC President Dana White, greeting comedian Theo Von as he made his way to his seat. The crowd welcomed him with thunderous applause and Trump shook the hands of some of the fans.

The former president was convicted this week of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Saturday’s event was one of the first times Trump has been seen publicly since the verdict. He had pleaded guilty to all the counts.

Trump called the trial “a disgrace”.

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn’t give us a venue change. We were at five per cent or six per cent in this district, in this area. This was a rigged disgraceful trial.”

He continued: “The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people.”