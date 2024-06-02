Donald Trump sits ringside at UFC 302 after being found guilty on 34 felony counts

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump sat ringside at UFC 302 on Saturday, two days after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted on Thursday (30 May), but said he would “continue to fight” the decision. He will have 30 days to do following his sentencing on 11 July.

In the wake of the verdict, the former president attended UFC 302 in New Jersey, sitting ringside with UFC president Dana White – not for the first time.

Trump, 77, has attended numerous UFC events in recent years, including one as recently as March. The American entered the Prudential Center in Newark to the sound of cheers on Saturday (1 June), shaking hands with comedian Theo Von and fans while walking to his seat.

Guided by White, a known supporter of Trump, the former president then shook hands with UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

On Thursday, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an election conspiracy that involved covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.