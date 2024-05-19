UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them already have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler is finally official for UFC 303 in June, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Then, at the historic UFC 300 in April, Max Holloway produced an all-time great KO to take the ‘BMF’ belt from Justin Gaethje, before Alex Pereira extended his 205lbs title run with a stoppage of Jamahal Hill. Later that night, Islam Makhachev’s next title defence was announced, with the lightweight king set to take on Dustin Poirier in June, after Alexandre Pantoja retained the flyweight gold against Steve Erceg in May.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 1 June – UFC 302 – Prudential Center, New Jersey, US

( AFP via Getty Images )

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa (middleweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Prelims

Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews (middleweight)

Niko Price vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Prelims

Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Andre Lima (flyweight)

Saturday 8 June – UFC Fight Night – Yum! Center, Louisville, US

Jared Cannonier is a former middleweight title challenger ( Getty Images )

Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Miguel Baeza vs Punahele Soriano (welterweight)

Thiago Moises vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Dominick Reyes vs Dustin Jacoby (light-heavyweight)

Charles Radtke vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

John Castaneda vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Brad Katona vs Jesse Butler (bantamweight)

Cody Stamann vs Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight)

Eduarda Moura vs Denise Gomes (women’s strawweight)

Julian Marquez vs Zachary Reese (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Montana De La Rosa (women’s flyweight)

Rayanne dos Santos vs Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 15 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Alex Perez vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

Saturday 22 June – UFC Fight Night – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rising UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev ( Getty Images )

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir (light-heavyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Saturday 29 June – UFC 303 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

Conor McGregor will return after three years away ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler (welterweight)

Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili (featherweight)

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Saturday 20 July – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 27 July – UFC 304 – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Leon Edwards will make his third defence of the welterweight title ( Getty Images )

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Saturday 3 August – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Saturday 18 August – UFC 305 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 28 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 27 October – UFC 308 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.