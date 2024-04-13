UFC 300 LIVE: Start time, card, fight updates and results as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway star tonight
Follow live updates from a stacked card involving Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira and more
UFC 300 is upon us, as one of the biggest fight events in recent years plays out in Las Vegas – and the card is stacked from the very first fight to the last.
In the main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight title against his predecessor Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt due to injury last year. Beforehand, in the co-main event, Zhang Weili puts her strawweight gold on the line against Yan Xiaonan, in the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history.
Those bouts follow the fans’ pick for fight of the night, as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway. Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ title against the ex-featherweight champion, as the pair meet at lightweight.
Prior to those fights, Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in a crucial clash at 155lbs, and ex-champions Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm and Jessica Andrade all feature – as do Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, in the card’s opening bout.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 300 prelims and main card, below.
UFC 300 LIVE: Start time in UK and US
UFC 300 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.
The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST tomorrow (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET tonight). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST tomorrow (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET tonight).
What time does UFC 300 start in UK and US this weekend?
All you need to know as the UFC stages one of its biggest events in recent years
UFC 300 LIVE
