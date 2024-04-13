✕ Close Kayla Harrison calls out sexist UFC fan over 'disrespectful' question

UFC 300 is upon us, as one of the biggest fight events in recent years plays out in Las Vegas – and the card is stacked from the very first fight to the last.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight title against his predecessor Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt due to injury last year. Beforehand, in the co-main event, Zhang Weili puts her strawweight gold on the line against Yan Xiaonan, in the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history.

Those bouts follow the fans’ pick for fight of the night, as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway. Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ title against the ex-featherweight champion, as the pair meet at lightweight.

Prior to those fights, Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in a crucial clash at 155lbs, and ex-champions Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm and Jessica Andrade all feature – as do Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, in the card’s opening bout.

