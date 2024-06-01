Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the main event of UFC 302 this evening, Dustin Poirier will fight for the lightweight title – likely for the last time – as he challenges Islam Makhachev.

Veteran and fan favourite Poirier held the interim belt in 2019 but failed to unify the titles against Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing by submission. Two years later, the American suffered the same fate while challenging Charles Oliveira.

Now he faces another submission threat as he faces Khabib’s protege Makhachev, who has emerged as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter in the last two years. The Russian submitted Oliveira to win the belt in 2022 before retaining it twice in 2023 against then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski – once on points, once by knockout.

In tonight’s five-round co-main event, Sean Strickland aims to bounce back from his middleweight title loss in January, facing former No 1 contender Paulo Costa.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday 1 June at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 2 June (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Islam Makhachev is the UFC’s lightweight champion and pound-for-pound No 1 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Makhachev – 2/11; Poirier – 4/1

Strickland – 4/9; Costa – 7/4

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa (middleweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Niko Price vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Sean Strickland (right) lost the middleweight belt to Dricus Du Plessis in January ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews (middleweight)

Early prelims

Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima (flyweight)