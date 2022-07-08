Memes showing former US president Donald Trump ‘bombing’ the Georgia Guidestones appeared on his own social media platform days before the monument was attacked, a report says.

The photoshopped image featuring Mr Trump appeared on Truth Social on 2 July – four days before the mysterious 19-foot granite monument was damaged in an alleged explosion.

According to the DailyDot, the meme was posted by a verified user on the Trump-owned social media site.

It had earlier appeared on Twitter and was shared by other users.

Mr Trump, who backed a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state who called for the stones’ destruction, is depicted in the meme holding a stack of dynamite.

One version of the meme features the words: “Ready?”

Georgia’s investigative bureau are still looking for the suspects behind Wednesday morning’s attack on the Guidestones, which have since been demolished for safety reasons.

The local landmark was erected in 1980 but has been called “America’s Stonehenge” and attracts tourists to the town of Elberton, where local leaders have expressed their sadness at the damage to the monument.

The structure is a source of far-right conspiracy theories online because of its anonymous origins and “insructions” for humanity should an apocalypse take place.

Kandiss Taylor, the Trump-backed GOP candidate, called for the stones to be removed as part of her failed gubernatorial campaign earlier this year. She had labelled the Guidestones as “satanic” and said she believed their destruction was an “Act of God”.

Authorities have however released CCTV video showing a car fleeing the site shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been found.