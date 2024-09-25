Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump says Iran has tried to have him assassinated and “will try again” after he was briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged threats from Tehran.

“Big threats on my life by Iran,” the Republican wrote on X. “The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again.

“Not a good situation for anyone,” he continued. “I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you.”

Mr Trump’s campaign said on Tuesday night that he had been briefed by US intelligence officials.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilise and sow chaos in the United States," his 2024 presidential election campaign said in a statement.

