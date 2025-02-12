Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The board of Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted on Wednesday to confirm President Trump as its chairman.

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

Trump announced last week he would buck decades of bipartisanship at the Kennedy Center and push out presidentially appointed trustees from the Biden era, who he said “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

The president has accused the landmark national arts complex of being too “woke” and has taken issue with recent events featuring performers in drag.

“We don’t need woke at the Kennedy Center,” Trump told reporters this week.

“Some of the shows were terrible, a disgrace that they were even put on,” he added, though he noted he didn’t actually attend any of the events he took issue with.

Last week, Kennedy Center leaders appeared blindsided by Trump’s moves to take over leadership of the arts institution.

“Per the Center’s governance established by Congress in 1958, the chair of the board of trustees is appointed by the center’s board members,” the center said in a statement. “There is nothing in the center’s statute that would prevent a new administration from replacing board members; however, this would be the first time such action has been taken with the Kennedy Center’s board.”

The Kennedy Center board is now made up entirely of Trump appointees, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, longtime aide Dan Scavino, and Second Lady of the U.S. Usha Vance.

During his first term, Trump refused to attend the Kennedy Center Honors, an annual ceremony celebrating lifetime achievements in American culture.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.