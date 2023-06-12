Jump to content

Watch live: Trump departs Bedminster ahead of Miami arraignment

Billal Rahman
Monday 12 June 2023 16:30
Watch live as former Republican president Donald Trump depart his Bedminster home for Florida.

The former GOP president is travelling to Miami on Monday, 12 June, ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr Trump with willful retention of national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, concealing documents in a federal investigation, and making false statements.

Mr Trump is expected to fly from his New Jersey golf club to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he is accused of storing highly sensitive and classified documents.

After the arraignment, Mr Trump is scheduled to fly back to New Jersey, where he has announced he will make a speech.

