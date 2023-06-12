Watch live: Trump departs Bedminster ahead of Miami arraignment

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as former Republican president Donald Trump depart his Bedminster home for Florida.

The former GOP president is travelling to Miami on Monday, 12 June, ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr Trump with willful retention of national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, concealing documents in a federal investigation, and making false statements.

Mr Trump is expected to fly from his New Jersey golf club to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he is accused of storing highly sensitive and classified documents.

After the arraignment, Mr Trump is scheduled to fly back to New Jersey, where he has announced he will make a speech.