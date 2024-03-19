The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s long-running feud with the Sussexes has taken a new turn as he indicates that he would kick Prince Harry out of the US if it is revealed that the Duke lied on his visa application.

Speaking to Nigel Farage, the former US president said he would not give Harry any preferential treatment if he is re-elected to the White House this year.

Prince Harry is currently facing a legal battle over his US visa application after he admitted his past drug use in his memoir Spare. Under US visa laws, this could have made him ineligible to enter the country.

Donald Trump’s GB News interview with Nigel Farage (19 March 7pm BST) (The Independent)

Trump’s comments are just the latest in years of hostilities between him, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here is a look back at some of their most public spats:

2016 – Meghan calls Trump ‘misogynistic’ and ‘divisive’ ahead of presidential election

The Duke of Sussex first made her views on Trump known shortly before he became US president in 2016. Speaking on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Meghan called Trump ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Discouraging the US electorate to vote for Trump at the election, she said: “You don’t really want that kind of world”.

2019 – Trump calls Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ before UK visit

Trump didn’t respond to Meghan’s comments until three years later, when he had won election to the most powerful office in the world. Speaking to the Sun ahead of his UK state visit, Trump said “I didn’t know that,” adding: “I didn’t know she was nasty”.

The former president attempted to correct the record later in the day, claiming the quote was ‘made up by the Fake News Media’ – despite it being recorded.

Charles and Camilla alongside Donald Trump and Melania Trump, London, June 2019 (Getty Images)

Trump’s UK visit proceeded as planned, with Meghan absent to look after her newborn son, Archie. He met with Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and Camilla.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Trump backtracked on his comment about Meghan, saying he thought she was “very nice”.

The former president also called Prince Harry a “terrific guy”.

2020 – Harry allegedly criticises Trump in hoax call with ‘Greta Thunberg’

In March 2020, two Russian pranksters claimed to have fooled Prince Harry into divulging his opinion on key topics by pretending to be Greta Thunberg during two calls with him.

Speaking about Trump, the Duke allegedly said the former president has “blood on his hands” over his climate policies, adding “he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.”

2020 – Trump says the Sussexes ‘must pay!’ for their security costs

After it was revealed the Sussexes had relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, Trump tweeted that the US would not pay for their security protection, and that “they must pay!”

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

A representative for the couple denied that they had any intention to ask the US state to pay for their security costs.

2020 – Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan after they encourage Biden voters

After Meghan encouraged Americans to vote for him in the 2020 election, Trump said: “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he’s going to need it.”

Harry and Meghan host a special Time100 talk, October 2020 (Time via AP)

The Sussexes had released a video as part of the Time 100 list of influential people, with Harry saying: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Meghan also contributed to the video, adding: “Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.”

2021 and 2022 – Trump attacks the Sussexes during Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage interviews

In the years following his presidency, Trump has made some of his most incendiary swipes at Harry and Meghan.

In a 2021 interview with Nigel Farage, the former president said he thought Harry had been ‘used horribly’ and that his marriage “ruined his relationship with his family” and “hurts the Queen.”

Donald Trump is interviewed by Piers Morgan, 2022 (Piers Morgan Uncensored / Talk TV)

Later, speaking to Piers Morgan in 2022, Trump said “Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen” and that Meghan will likely leave him “when she decides that she likes some other guy better.”

He also added that he had met the Queen for over an hour in 2019, despite only having 20 minutes pencilled in, saying “she liked me and I liked her and she let it be known.”

2023 – Trump shares view on Prince Harry’s invite to the coronation with Nigel Farage

Speaking to his now semi-regular interviewer Nigel Farage last year, Trump weighed in on the prince’s invite to the coronation, saying: “I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest.”

“He said some terrible things…the book [Spare] was just...to me, it was horrible,” he said, adding that Meghan had been “very disrespectful” to the Queen.