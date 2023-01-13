Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump repeatedly attacked a woman who accused him of rape in a newly unsealed deposition.

The former president described writer E Jean Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in in the mid 1990s.

“She said that I did something to her that never took place,” Mr Trump said in testimony taken under oath that was made public on Friday.

“There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job.”

In a heated series of exchanges with Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, Mr Trump said he knew what he had intitially said about the writer’s allegation was not “politically correct”.

Ms Carroll’s had alleged in a 2019 memoir that Mr Trump had raped her in either 1995 or 1996 in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhatttan, close to Trump Tower.

In 2019, she sued him for defamation about he notoriously denied her claims by saying she was “not his type”.

After a law was changed to extend the statute limitations to cases of sexual assault, the writer added to her lawsuit an allegation of rape.

Mr Trump told Ms Kaplan: “But I’ll say it anyway. She’s accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who she is.· It came out of the blue. She’s accusing me of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge.”

He added: “And you know it’s not true too. You’re a political operative also. You’re a disgrace. But she’s accusing me and so are you of rape, and it never took place.”

Mr Trump and his lawyers had sought that the deposition taken last October to remain sealed as they sought to have the claims thrown out.

Ms Carroll’s testimony was made public last December, with Mr Trump’s part redacted.

But this week, Lewis Kaplan, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said the court would unseal “all previously redacted portions” of the document.

The release of the excerpts of Mr Trump’s part of the deposition came the same said Mr Kaplan rejected the request by the former president’s lawyers to have the case thrown out.

More folows.....