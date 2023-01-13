Trump news – live: Trump posts vicious tirade against special counsel as first 2024 campaign event announced
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Donald Trump has attacked the special counsel investigating him in vicious and personal terms in a new multi-part rant on Truth Social.
Calling special counsel Jack Smith a “thug”, Mr Trump also attacked the prosecutor’s wife.
The former president also continues to fume about the discovery of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at a DC office and his home in Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur, a former state prosecutor appointed by Mr Trump, as special counsel to oversee that investigation.
Meanwhile, former Trump campaign officials have been slapped with fresh subpoenas as part of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The staffers received the subpoenas early last month requiring them to hand over information on more than 20 different subjects including communications about Dominion voting machines, according to The Washington Post.
And after what has been characterised as a lacklustre start to his 2024 bid for reelection, it has been announced that Mr Trump will hold his first campaign event in South Carolina later this month.
Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina.
Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced.
When the news first broke, a sense of deja vu seemed to wash over the nation’s capital.
John Bowden and Abe Asher report on what happened next.
A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.
It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information.
Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House.
And now misplaced files with classified markings could cause a political headache for President Joe Biden.
The three situations are far from equivalent. But taken together, they represent a remarkable stretch in which document management has been a recurring source of controversy at the highest levels of American politics.
Donald Trump has been accused of having a “racist obsession” with former cabinet member Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting an offensive nickname for her on Truth Social.
Graeme Massie reports.
George Santos’s resume, which features a number of lies about his past, has been revealed as he rejects calls from New York Republicans to resign.
The Long Island representative sent in the resume to the Nassau County Republican Committee when he first revealed his interest in running for a House seat in the 2020 election.
The local committee sent Mr Santos a vetting questionnaire and requested to see his qualifications. Mr Santos handed over a two-page document, obtained by The New York Times.
Gustaf Kilander takes a look at some of the claims he made.
Watch: Paul Ryan says Trump ‘fading fast’ and ‘proven loser’
Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel overseeing Biden classified documents probe?
Former Maryland federal prosecutor is a Republican appointee
The new House Republican majority is split about the response they want to see to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after his personal lawyers announced they had discovered more classified documents in the garage of his home in Delaware.
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg have the latest from Washington, DC.
A defense attorney for former longtime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio blamed former president Donald Trump for “unleashing that mob” on 6 January 2021, as a crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.
Sabino Jauregui – whose client is charged with seditious conspiracy along with four other members of the far-right nationalist gang – said it was Mr Trump who told his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” not Tarrio or members of his group.
Graig Graziosi and Alex Woodward are following the trial for The Independent.
