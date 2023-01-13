✕ Close Joe Rogan says ‘morons’ had a ‘king’ in Donald Trump

Donald Trump has attacked the special counsel investigating him in vicious and personal terms in a new multi-part rant on Truth Social.

Calling special counsel Jack Smith a “thug”, Mr Trump also attacked the prosecutor’s wife.

The former president also continues to fume about the discovery of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at a DC office and his home in Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur, a former state prosecutor appointed by Mr Trump, as special counsel to oversee that investigation.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign officials have been slapped with fresh subpoenas as part of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The staffers received the subpoenas early last month requiring them to hand over information on more than 20 different subjects including communications about Dominion voting machines, according to The Washington Post.

And after what has been characterised as a lacklustre start to his 2024 bid for reelection, it has been announced that Mr Trump will hold his first campaign event in South Carolina later this month.