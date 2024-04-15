The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trump Media shares plummeted more than 13 per cent on Monday after the company filed to register millions of additional shares – the latest development in the stock’s struggle.

The fall arrives the same morning the former president headed to Manhattan Criminal Court for jury selection in his criminal trial. Donald Trump is the majority stakeholder in the company.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, filed a preliminary plan to register 21.4 million more shares of common stock, including those helped by insiders and linked to warrants.

Issuing new stock could devalue the existing shareholders’ stock.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…