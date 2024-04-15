Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has lashed out on Truth Social on the morning he makes history by becoming the first former American president to face a criminal trial, calling for the New York hush money case against him to be dropped and once more claiming without evidence that the indictments he faces are part of a plot by “Radical Left Democrats” to prevent him from campaigning.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee to take on Joe Biden in November’s election is due in court in today for the start of a trial brought about by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg charging him with 34 felony counts relating to the falsification of business records in order to conceal a “hush money” payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election to ensure her silence over an extramarital affair she alleges she had with the businessman a decade earlier.

Mr Trump denies the affair and any wrongdoing in the case after being hit with 34 felony charges by Mr Bragg.

Writing on his social media platform on Monday morning, the candidate claimed in a post: “As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This ‘trial’ should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge.”

In a follow-up post, he added: “The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!”

After a third, less characteristic post in which he pointed to the absurdity of Russia calling for restraint from Israel in response to the drone attack from Iran it suffered over the weekend, Mr Trump return to his own plight, asking: “Why didn’t they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago??? Election Interference!”

Lawyers for the prosecution in the hush money case are expected to allege that Mr Trump paid the money to Ms Daniels in order to stop her coming forward with her allegation against him, which could have discredited him in the eyes of the electorate as he ran for the White House against Hillary Clinton, hence his desire to deflect an “election interference” accusation against the justice system before it can be levelled against him.

Ms Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Mr Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, ex-campaign aide Hope Hicks and perhaps even Mr Trump himself could all be compelled to appear as witnesses in what promises to be a sensational multi-week trial.

More follows…