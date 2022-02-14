Donald Trump was trolled on the evening of the Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and at home.

The highly anticipated finale to the 2020/21 NFL season saw millions tune in to watch the Rams clench a close victory on home turf, when the former president came in for attack on Twitter.

“Not so fast,” wrote one Twitter user of Mr Trump on Sunday night. “The Bengals are still in with a shot if Mike Pence shows some courage. Am I right GOP?“

The remarks were a reference to a Twitter post by Mr Trump about Mr Pence not having the “courage” to reject the 2020 election results during a joint session of Congress on the day of the Capitol riot.

Dozens tweeted a version of the joke about the so-called “Big Lie” following the Rams winning the Super Bowl, with many referring to the belief – promoted by Mr Trump but denied by constitutional scholars – that the presidential race could be overturned.

Another Twitter user and Super Bowl viewer wrote: “The Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage.”

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels added: “Bengals fans woke up this morning convinced Mike Pence can change the results of the game last night.”

Mr Trump, who tweeted the attack on his former vice president minutes before the former Indiana governor was ushered out of the Senate chamber, was widely criticised for the comments in the wake of the attack on the Capitol.

While he has largely avoided critiquing his former boss since departing the White House, Mr Pence said recently that the Capitol riot was “un-American” and that Mr Trump was “wrong” about him having the right to overturn the 2020 election.

The Rams took the NFL title after quarterback Matthew Stafford made a touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play.

Additional reporting by Reuters