✕ Close Stormy Daniels obliquely denies having written statement on Trump affair

The Trump Organization’s long-time accounting firm, Mazars USA, is cutting ties with the company, writing in a court filing that a decade’s worth of Donald Trump’s financial statements could no longer be relied upon.

And that’s just the beginning of an onslaught of investigations encircling the former president. As a US congressional committee prepares to investigate Donald Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president insists he was “under no obligation” to hand over any materials – despite laws requiring him to do exactly that.

Mr Trump also reportedly used a secret service agent’s phone to call Melania Trump after news of his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels broke in 2018, it was revealed on Sunday.

CNN reported that the agent was not pleased that his phone was used in this manner.

“Unusual gaps” in Mr Trump’s White House phone log have frustrated the 6 January select committee that is investigating the Capitol riot as well.