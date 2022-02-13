✕ Close MSNBC panel on parallels between Trump documents and Clinton email investigation

As a US congressional committee prepares to investigate Donald Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Florida resort, the former president is insisting he was “under no obligation” to hand over any materials – despite laws requiring him to do exactly that.

US Rep Carolyn Maloney, chair for the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that she was “deeply concerned” as the documents “appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act.”

The news of the document haul, which appears to have contained sensitive or even top secret papers, has sent many experts pondering the chances that Mr Trump could face legal sanction for mishandling documents.

On Friday, the former president lashed out at the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol as “out of control” while reviving baseless voter fraud narratives and attacking journalist Maggie Haberman over reporting from a forthcoming book about his term in office. Then, on Saturday morning, he described his presidency to Fox News as a “romantic period.”

“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” the former president said.

Mr Trump’s former communications director Alyssa Farah, meanwhile, has said her onetime boss is “terrified” about the book’s revelations into his character and behaviour, including that the former president flushed documents down toilets and remains in touch with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.