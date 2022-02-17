Trump news – live: Ex-president, Don Jr, Ivanka must all testify in NY AG probe into business, court rules
Follow the latest on Donald Trump and the White House
Today in New York, a Manhattan judge refused to quash subpoenas and depositions filed against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Ivanka Trump relating to the New York State probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.
All three Trumps must now testify in the civil investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The news comes shortly after the family business’ longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former-president as a client and essentially disowned years of his financial statements.
Mazar’s decision is a major turn in the New York authorities’ long-running investigation into Mr Trump’s affairs, a probe he has described as “racist” and a “political witch hunt”.
Meanwhile, in Washington, a report claims that the 6 January select committee investigating the Capitol riot is also considering issuing a subpoena to Ivanka Trump if she does not cooperate with its inquiry voluntarily.
Earlier this week President Joe Biden cleared the release to the committee of White House visitor logs dating from around the events of 6 January 2021 after Mr Trump attempted to claim they were covered by executive privilege.
As far as the right-wing media and much of the GOP are concerned, the real scandal is a debunked story that Hillary Clinton “spied” on Donald Trump.
Ms Clinton has hit back mocking the “fake scandal”, which she (like many others) said has been amplified to distract from the former president’s own legal problems.
Trump’s Truth Social opens to hundreds of testers
Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social”, two sources told Reuters.
The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet’s YouTube. His new media and technology venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app, which Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said will launch by the end of March.
TMTG remains shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with scepticism by some in tech and media circles. It remains unclear whether the app’s goal of freedom of expression can co-exist with Apple’s and Google’s app store policies. TMTG was not immediately available to comment.
Reuters
Truth Social: Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch
Trump’s new media and technology venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on the app
Judge delivers ‘blistering’ 8-page ruling
Justice Engoran says it would have been a “blatant dereliction of duty” for the office of the attorney general not to subpoena the Trump family given the baisis of the investigation was sworn congressional testimony by Michael Cohen.
Trump, Don Jr and Ivanka must testify in New York probe of his business practices, court rules
A judge ruled that former president Donald Trump as well as his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump must testify in an investigation into his business practices being conducted by the New York attorney general’s office.
More follows...
Judge says Trump and two of his children must testify in New York investigation
A judge ruled that former president Donald Trump as well as his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump must testify in an investigation into his business practices being conducted by the New York attorney general’s office.
Melania Trump accused of placing winning bid in first sale on her new NFT platform
The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself, according to a report.
The Bloomberg News analysed transactions on the Solana blockchain and found links between her — or at least her team members — to the winning bid of 1,800 SOL [the equivalent of $185,000].
Solana blockchain hosted the auction of Melania Trump’s “Head of State Collection 2022.”
Maroosha Muzzafar reports.
The first winner of Melania Trump’s NFT auction — former first lady herself
Transactions on the Solana blockchain found links between her to the winning bid of 1,800 SOL
Donald Trump remains on top of the Republican Party and the most popular choice for the party’s 2024 nomination, and a new report details just how far-ranging an effect his control over the GOP is having.
An Axios report on Thursday revealed that Mr Trump’s dominance over the party can now be measured by more than just soft political power; the party’s fundraising trends show that the former president now controls nearly a quarter of the share of donations bound from GOP donors to candidates and causes.
According to the news outlet, 22 per cent of all money raised on the GOP’s digital WinRed fundraising platform went to just two committees, both controlled by Mr Trump: the Save America PAC and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
John Bowden has the story.
GOP figures worry Trump’s ‘ceaseless’ donor spamming is a ‘massive issue’
Former president’s iron grip on GOP extends to its wallet
Mike Lindell promises pillows by parachute to Canadian truckers
Entrepreneur, Trump supporter and notoriously erratic conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he is planning to drop pillows on protesting truckers in Canada as he supports their “freedom convoy” demonstration against Covid-19 regulations.
Speaking to the Daily Beast, Mr Lindell – the founder and CEO of MyPillow – said that he had hired a helicopter to fly into Canadian airspace and distribute pillows fitted “with little parachutes”.
“We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” he said, assuring the outlet that “it is no joke!”
Andrew Naughtie reports on the madness.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell plans to deliver pillows to truckers via parachute
MyPillow CEO saw a shipment of merchandise turned away at the Canadian border because crew transporting it were unvaccinated
Democrats ask government to cancel Trump’s DC hotel lease
Two House Democrats have urged a government agency to cancel the lease for Donald Trump’s DC hotel, citing the recent bombshell letter from his accountants.
Last week, Mr Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped his company as a client and disavowed its financial statements on him, saying they “should not be relied upon.” In a letter to the US General Services Administration, Reps Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly argued that this could invalidate the lease for Trump International Hotel, which is located in a former post office building.
Nathan Place reports.
Democrats ask government to cancel Trump’s DC hotel lease
‘In light of these new revelations ... we request that you consider terminating the Old Post Office Building lease to former President Trump and the Trump Organization,’ wrote Reps Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly
Trump lawyers tell NY judge that ex-president is in ‘protected class’
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that New York state attorney general Letitia James is targeting the former president because they think that he can win another presidential campaign in 2024, Law & Crime reported.
Trump lawyers tell NY judge ex-president is in ‘protected class’ of people
Former president’s attorneys say he is in a ‘protected class’ of people who should not be made to testify in court
Could Trump’s desertion by his accountants make him a ‘national security risk’?
After Donald Trump’s accounting firm abruptly dropped him as a client, some experts are fearing for US national security.
Last week, Mazars USA announced that it would no longer work with the Trump Organization, and said all its financial statements on Mr Trump from 2011 to 2020 “should no longer be relied upon”. The firm not only disavowed the statements, but advised the Trump Organization to disavow them as well, saying the company “should inform any recipients” not to trust the numbers.
Mr Trump uses those statements to secure loans, and experts say the Mazars letter could leave him desperate for cash. According to Joseph Cirincione of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, that desperation could endanger the United States.
Nathan Place reports for The Independent.
Expert says Trump’s financial troubles could make him ‘national security risk’
‘This explodes the national security risk by a factor of 10, because now he’s going to be desperate for new loans,’ says Quincy Institute fellow Joseph Cirincione
Trump lawyers claim New York AG Letitia James targeting former president
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that New York state attorney general Letitia James is targeting the former president because they think that he can win another presidential campaign in 2024, Law & Crime reported.
Alina Habba made the statements in a hearing with the Manhattan Supreme Court along with other attorneys Ron Fischetti and Alan Futerfas. The court will determine whether Mr Trump and his two children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump would have to comply with subpoenas for a civil investigation into the Trump organization, according to CNBC.
A decision is expected at 3pm.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump lawyers claim New York AG Tish James targeting Ex-POTUS
The Manhattan Supreme Court heard arguments about Mr Trump testifying.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies