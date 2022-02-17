✕ Close Stormy Daniels obliquely denies having written statement on Trump affair

Today in New York, a Manhattan judge refused to quash subpoenas and depositions filed against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Ivanka Trump relating to the New York State probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

All three Trumps must now testify in the civil investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The news comes shortly after the family business’ longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former-president as a client and essentially disowned years of his financial statements.

Mazar’s decision is a major turn in the New York authorities’ long-running investigation into Mr Trump’s affairs, a probe he has described as “racist” and a “political witch hunt”.

Meanwhile, in Washington, a report claims that the 6 January select committee investigating the Capitol riot is also considering issuing a subpoena to Ivanka Trump if she does not cooperate with its inquiry voluntarily.

Earlier this week President Joe Biden cleared the release to the committee of White House visitor logs dating from around the events of 6 January 2021 after Mr Trump attempted to claim they were covered by executive privilege.

As far as the right-wing media and much of the GOP are concerned, the real scandal is a debunked story that Hillary Clinton “spied” on Donald Trump.

Ms Clinton has hit back mocking the “fake scandal”, which she (like many others) said has been amplified to distract from the former president’s own legal problems.