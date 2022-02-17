Judge says Trump, Don Jr and Ivanka must testify in New York probe of his business practices

Eric Garcia
Thursday 17 February 2022 20:14
(Independent)

A judge ruled that former president Donald Trump as well as his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump must testify in an investigation into his business practices being conducted by the New York attorney general’s office.

Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling for the supreme court for the 1st Judicial District of New York wrote the majority opinion after arguments from Mr Trump and his children’s lawyers arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia was targeting the former president for political reasons.

