Judge says Trump, Don Jr and Ivanka must testify in New York probe of his business practices
A judge ruled that former president Donald Trump as well as his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump must testify in an investigation into his business practices being conducted by the New York attorney general’s office.
Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling for the supreme court for the 1st Judicial District of New York wrote the majority opinion after arguments from Mr Trump and his children’s lawyers arguing that New York Attorney General Letitia was targeting the former president for political reasons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies