Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks ‘spying’ claims, as Giuliani insists he has proof ‘in his den’
Follow the latest on Donald Trump and the White House
As a debunked story that Hillary Clinton “spied” on Donald Trump makes the rounds in right-wing media, Rudy Giuliani has fanned the flames by saying he has the proof in “my bedroom, or my den, actually,” he told Newsmax on Tuesday. “I’ve had it there for years.”
Mr Giuliani, who served as Mr Trump’s personal attorney while he was still in the White House, did not elaborate on what that evidence was. He only said there was lots of it.
Former secretary of state Ms Clinton has hit back mocking the “fake scandal” set up to distract from the former president’s misdeeds.
Joe Biden has disregarded another of Donald Trump’s claims of “executive privilege” and ordered the release of White House visitor logs leading up to and including 6 January 2021. The records will be made available by the National Archives to the House select committee investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol — as the panel’s work advances on multiple fronts.
Meanwhile, as the launch of Mr Trump’s new social media site Truth Social draws near, Donald Trump Jr is being ridiculed promoting his father’s first post on the platform – “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” — on Twitter, the platform Trump Sr is banned from.
Hillary Clinton mocks Trump ‘spying’ conspiracy
Hillary Clinton has mocked former President Donald Trump for claiming that her aides spied on him.
“Trump and Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Ms Clinton tweeted on Wednesday. “So it’s a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Why the Trump White House visitor logs matter
Andrew Feinberg explains the significance of the White House visitor logs in relation to the Capitol riot investigation.
Why Trump’s White House visitor logs matter
White House visitor logs can show who entered the White House complex on a given day as well as who authorised any visitors to enter
Biden rejects Trump’s privilege defence to protect White House visitor logs
Former President Donald Trump‘s visitor logs are to be turned over to the January 6 committee within 15 days, after President Biden rejected the former president’s “executive privilege” defence.
White House counsel Dana Remus wrote a letter to the National Archive stating that the president had said: “In light of the urgency” the materials should be provided by the deadline.
“The majority of the entries over which the former president has asserted executive privilege would be publicly released under” President Biden’s policy, stated Ms Remus’s letter, according to The Associated Press.
It is not yet known if Mr Trump will again attempt to block the release of the visitor logs. It is also unclear as to what the logs may show or how thorough they are in their contents.
Jade Bremner reports.
Biden rejects Trump’s privilege defence to avoid turning over White House logs
President says files should be made public ‘in light of the urgency’, according to White House counsel
Giuliani says he has evidence in his ‘bedroom’ that Clinton spied on Trump
As a debunked story that Hillary Clinton “spied” on Donald Trump makes the rounds in right-wing media, Rudy Giuliani has fanned the flames by saying he has the proof in his house.
“I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,” Mr Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday. “I’ve had it there for years.”
Mr Giuliani, who served as Mr Trump’s personal attorney while he was still in the White House, did not elaborate on what that evidence was. He only said there was lots of it.
“There’s a lot more to come out,” the former New York mayor said.
Nathan Place reports.
Giuliani says he has evidence of Hillary’s spying in his ‘bedroom’
‘I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,’ says the former New York mayor. ‘I’ve had it there for years’
Why Donald Trump is once again claiming Democrats ‘spied’ on him
Former US President Donald Trump first made the astonishing allegation that his predecessor Barack Obama had ordered the wiretapping of the phones in Trump Tower, his New York City headquarters, in a tweet on 4 March 2017, not long after he had entered the White House.
Now banned from Twitter and out of office, Mr Trump has issued two press releases from the shadows of his palatial residence in Florida crowing over the latest court filing from special counsel John Durham, who continues to investigate the origins of the FBI’s probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in search of “deep state” Democratic bias, as evidence that he was right all along.
Joe Sommerland explains the context of the former president’s latest claims.
Why Donald Trump is once again claiming Democrats ‘spied’ on him
Ex-president and Republican allies cheer latest John Durham court filing alleging Democratic efforts to discredit his campaign in 2016 but how clear cut are the special counsel’s claims?
Bigger than Watergate – or a Trump nothing-burger?
Experts say a court filing that has become fodder for Trumpworld’s endless series of accusations against Hillary Clinton raises serious ethical questions, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Did the Clinton campaign ‘infiltrate’ Trump Tower and White House servers?
Experts say a court filing that has become fodder for Trumpworld’s endless series of accusations against Hillary Clinton raises serious ethical questions, writes Andrew Feinberg
Mike Lindell and his 10,000 pillows denied entry to Canada
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.
The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.
Mr Lindell was reportedly turned back because he was not fully vaccinated and did not have a negative PCR test in hand.
Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada to support truckers
Officials found businessman was not fully vaccinated and did not have a negative PCR test with him
Trump Interior chief ‘failed to abide’ by ethics rules, official report finds
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose overseeing of the agency under President Donald Trump was much maligned by environmental groups, violated his ethical obligations by continuing to work on real estate negotiations for a private business venture while in office, a new report states.
The report comes from the House Oversight Committee, which stated that it referred the findings to the Justice Department and was informed that the agency would not prosecute Mr Zinke or any of his former employees.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Trump Interior chief ‘failed to abide’ by ethics rules, official report finds
Ryan Zinke engaged in real estate negotiations for private project while secretary
Truth Social mocked after new Trump online platform forced to promote on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump‘s new social media platform “Truth Social” is reportedly launching on 21 February, and promises to be a place for free discussion – as defined by Mr Trump and his associates – and a viable alternative to popular social media sites that have banned him.
The site has already drawn mockery and criticism from other social media users, thanks in part to a screenshot Donald Trump Jr shared from the website featuring his father promoting its forthcoming release – on Twitter.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump’s Truth Social mocked after he promotes his first post on Twitter
The former president’s new social media site appears to be a clone of his former favourite, from which he is now banned
