Stormy Daniels obliquely denies having written statement on Trump affair

As a debunked story that Hillary Clinton “spied” on Donald Trump makes the rounds in right-wing media, Rudy Giuliani has fanned the flames by saying he has the proof in “my bedroom, or my den, actually,” he told Newsmax on Tuesday. “I’ve had it there for years.”

Mr Giuliani, who served as Mr Trump’s personal attorney while he was still in the White House, did not elaborate on what that evidence was. He only said there was lots of it.

Former secretary of state Ms Clinton has hit back mocking the “fake scandal” set up to distract from the former president’s misdeeds.

Joe Biden has disregarded another of Donald Trump’s claims of “executive privilege” and ordered the release of White House visitor logs leading up to and including 6 January 2021. The records will be made available by the National Archives to the House select committee investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol — as the panel’s work advances on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, as the launch of Mr Trump’s new social media site Truth Social draws near, Donald Trump Jr is being ridiculed promoting his father’s first post on the platform – “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” — on Twitter, the platform Trump Sr is banned from.