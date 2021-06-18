New video shows gym owner attacking police officer during Capitol riot, prosecutors say

Newly released footage from the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol Building appears to show a supporter of former President Donald Trump attacking a police officer during the incident.

In the new video, a man identified by prosecutors as Scott Fairlamb, a gym owner from New Jersey, can be seen following police officers and taunting them before pushing and punching another officer.

At one point in the video, the man can be heard shouting: “You have no idea what the f**k you’re doing” to police.

“Don’t touch me,” he can later be heard shouting in the video as one officer appears behind him.

He then shoves the officer, before pointing a finger at him.

As the officer regains his footing and appears to attempt to slap the man’s hand away, that is when the man appears to punch him.

Mr Fairlamb is believed to have been one of the first people to reach the Senate side of the building during the deadly riot.

He has been charged with 12 criminal counts, including assaulting police and carrying a dangerous weapon into the Capitol.

Mr Fairlamb has pleaded not guilty, according to CNN.

