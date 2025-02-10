‘The world is healing’: Trump’s joy as Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Though his team may have lost the Big Game, Donald Trump had reason to be cheerful after fans in New Orleans appeared to cheer him in the stadium, while booing Taylor Swift.

During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the president posted a screenshot on his social media platform Truth Social from an account called Libs of TikTok showing clips of fan reactions to both him and the pop megastar.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing,” the account wrote.

Both Trump and Swift had appeared on the jumbotron in the Caesar’s Superdome but crowd reactions seemed significantly different. Sections of the crowd appeared to break into cheers, when the president was shown.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared a video of Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl that was captioned: ‘The world is healing’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In contrast when Swift was shown, the crowd erupted in boos which she appeared to be unbothered by. The singer looked over at the people she invited into her suite — Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana — before giving the camera a side eye.

She was later seen to be mouthing “What’s going on?”

The beef between two of the world’s most famous people is well documented. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” the president wrote on Truth Social, shortly after the singer endorsed his then-rival Kamala Harris for the presidency.

open image in gallery Trump was ultimately disappointed on Sunday, after predicting a win for the Kansas City Chiefs, who Swift was also supporting ( REUTERS )

For her part, though she did not attack Trump personally, Swift was strong with her backing of his rival saying that Harris fought “for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she wrote.

open image in gallery The beef between Swift and the president is well-documented, after the singer publicly endorsed his rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. election ( AP )

With such a backdrop, Trump receiving cheers is likely to have given him some heart after his prediction over the winner of the game fell surprisingly short.

In a pre-game interview, the president had predicted a win for the Chiefs, who were ultimately defeated 22 to 40 by the Eagles.