Former president Donald Trump went off on Taylor Swift on Sunday, declaring that he hates the singer just days after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he posted in all caps rant on his Truth Social platform.

Swift endorsed Harris almost as soon as the presidential debate between Harris and Trump wrapped up, and encouraged her followers to register to vote.

The call drove more than 400,000 visitors to the vote.gov website in under 24 hours.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.”

Trump says ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ in all-caps Truth Social post ( Truth Social/Donald Trump )

Sharing a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button from last year’s Time magazine shoot – when the publication named her its person of the year – she wrote: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Mentioning AI-generated images which were previously shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform falsely suggesting she was endorsing him for president, the singer spoke about the “dangers of spreading misinformation”.

She wrote: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth”.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 election ( AFP via Getty Images )

She added: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In an apparent jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift also used her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards to urge viewers to register to vote.

Trump has previously complimented Swift, saying he found her “very beautiful.”

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he told Ramin Setoodeh in the book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

AI-generated images shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform falsely suggested she was endorsing him for president ( Getty )

But, after the singer endorsed Harris, Trump appears to have changed his tune.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said in a call to Fox News’ Fox & Friends show the morning after the debate.

Shortly after Trump’s rant on Truth Social, Harris’s team hit back with a detailed account of his “bad week.”

Referring to it as “Taylor’s version,” the campaign him out using a barrage of Swift songs like the “Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

“Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people. His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is “too emotional” to be president,” the Harris campaign said.

“Call it What You Want, but it’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”