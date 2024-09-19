Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump says he’s met pilots better than Tom Cruise when grilled on aliens at Area 51

The former president made the remarks while appearing on Fox News

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 19 September 2024 23:14
Comments
Close
UFO expert talks UFO Files

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Former President Donald Trump said he knows pilots better than Tom Cruise, as the former president was grilled about the existence of aliens.

Whether Trump knew the A-lister has a pilot’s license or the former president was referring to Cruise’s character in the Top Gun series is up for debate.

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday while appearing on Gutfeld!, a Fox News late-night talk show hosted by Greg Gutfeld. Fox News panelist Kat Timpf presented the former president with the line of questioning on the secretive military base.

“Can I please ask a question, just because I’m never gonna be allowed in a room with a president again?” she said during the president’s appearance. Gutfeld gestured for her to continue.

“Are there aliens at Area 51?” she said.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday night. In an interview with Fox News this week, Trump said he’s met better pilots than Tom Cruise
Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday night. In an interview with Fox News this week, Trump said he’s met better pilots than Tom Cruise (REUTERS)

Trump responded: “I’ll tell you, it’s a funny thing because I think that might be a question that I get more than any question. It is the craziest thing.”

“I don’t think I’m a believer,” Trump continued. “But I have interviewed pilots that look – I like Tom Cruise – but better than Tom Cruise.”

Cruise is a licensed pilot, but one of his most famous roles is as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun. It's unclear if the Republican nominee for president was referring to the fictional fighter pilot or Cruise’s actual flying skills when making the comparison.

The actual pilots told him, Trump recounted, that: “’All I know, sir, is there was a round object that was going four times faster than my F-22,’ which is a very fast plane.” Trump added: “Four or five guys I’ve interviewed, solid people, great pilots for the US Air Force, etcetera, they’ve seen things that they cannot explain.”

Tyrus then asked the former president if he’d be willing to “put tariffs on them” on aliens, if they are real and visit from outer space. Trump replied: “Yes.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in