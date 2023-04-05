Jump to content

Chicago Trump Tower locked down over rifle-wielding woman

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 05 April 2023 19:34
<p>Trump Tower in Chicago </p>

Trump Tower in Chicago

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Trump Tower in Chicago was locked down and a SWAT team responded after a woman brandishing a rifle walked into the luxury building.

SWAT officers were called to the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Wednesday morning after the alarming incident took place at around 11.25am CT.

Law enforcement sources told The Chicago Sun-Times that the incident was believed to be a domestic one in nature and not terrorism-related.

