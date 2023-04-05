Chicago Trump Tower locked down over rifle-wielding woman

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trump Tower in Chicago was locked down and a SWAT team responded after a woman brandishing a rifle walked into the luxury building.

SWAT officers were called to the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Wednesday morning after the alarming incident took place at around 11.25am CT.

Law enforcement sources told The Chicago Sun-Times that the incident was believed to be a domestic one in nature and not terrorism-related.