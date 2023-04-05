Teacher Brandon Johnson beats billionaire in Chicago mayor race

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brandon Johnson, a union organiser and former teacher, was elected Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday after defeating Paul Vallas in a runoff between two Democrats to take over a city grappling with crime.

Mr Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, became the 57th mayor of the third-largest US city where crime has become an issue that dominated the race after incumbent Lori Lightfoot was eliminated in February.

Mr Vallas and Mr Johnson squared off in the runoff after Ms Lightfoot, also a Democrat, finished third out of nine candidates in the previous round when no one managed to cross the 50 per cent line.

The nonpartisan race in the heavily left-leaning city was a test for Democratic messaging on policing in the US, three years after widespread protests following the police murder of George Floyd. Republicans sought to bludgeon Democrats over the issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

While Mr Vallas called for more police officers, Mr Johnson suggested more mental health support and opportunities for young people.

More follows