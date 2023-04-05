Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teacher Brandon Johnson beats billionaire in Chicago mayor race

He defeats Paul Vallas in runoff between two Democrats

Namita Singh
Wednesday 05 April 2023 04:17
Comments
<p>Brandon Johnson campaigning at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen during the mayoral runoff election at Robert Healy Elementary School on 4 April 2023 in Chicago, Illinois</p>

Brandon Johnson campaigning at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen during the mayoral runoff election at Robert Healy Elementary School on 4 April 2023 in Chicago, Illinois

(Getty Images)

Brandon Johnson, a union organiser and former teacher, was elected Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday after defeating Paul Vallas in a runoff between two Democrats to take over a city grappling with crime.

Mr Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, became the 57th mayor of the third-largest US city where crime has become an issue that dominated the race after incumbent Lori Lightfoot was eliminated in February.

Mr Vallas and Mr Johnson squared off in the runoff after Ms Lightfoot, also a Democrat, finished third out of nine candidates in the previous round when no one managed to cross the 50 per cent line.

The nonpartisan race in the heavily left-leaning city was a test for Democratic messaging on policing in the US, three years after widespread protests following the police murder of George Floyd. Republicans sought to bludgeon Democrats over the issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

While Mr Vallas called for more police officers, Mr Johnson suggested more mental health support and opportunities for young people.

Recommended

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in