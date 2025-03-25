Trump tower in Las Vegas faces lawsuit after woman died in revolving door

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump International Hotels is being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit after a woman was ejected from a revolving door at the Las Vegas location and later died from her injuries.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Clark County District Courts, Diana Truschke, 78, was injured on March 21, 2023, while visiting the Trump property in Nevada.

The lawsuit, filed by her son, John, claims that the woman exited the 64-storey building through a revolving door, which sped up its rotation while she was inside, Fox 5 Las Vegas reports. The door reportedly struck Truschke in her back with enough force to "violently eject" her forward several feet. She fell forward and hit her head and face on the ground.

"As a result, Ms. Truschke was violently ejected from the revolving door, causing her to be thrown several feet, ultimately falling to the sidewalk on her face," the lawsuit alleges.

Truschkle was rushed to the hospital, where she received extensive medical treatment for her fall. The lawsuit did not specify the injuries she sustained. She eventually died from her injuries on October 14, 2024.

Trump International Hotels is being accused of failing to properly maintain its revolving doors to comply with safety codes and of having no safety warnings concerning the use of the doors.

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages in excess of $15,000 for loss of comfort and companionship, for economic damages, future earnings, costs and expenses incurred for medical treatments and her funeral, physical pain and injury, emotional pain, and general damages, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A hearing has not been scheduled as of this report.

The hotel settled another wrongful death suit in 2020 after a window washer fell to his death while working on the building. In that case, the hotel was made to pay $630 to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to maintain paperwork showing proper anchorage points on the building for window washers.

The window washer, Jonathan Garcia, died after a microburst slammed his platform into the building and tossed him off the platform. He died from blunt force trauma caused by the fall, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Independent has requested comment from Trump International Hotels.