Trump tower in Las Vegas faces lawsuit after woman died in revolving door
Diana Truschke, 78, was struck at the hotel in March 2023 and died in October 2024
Trump International Hotels is being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit after a woman was ejected from a revolving door at the Las Vegas location and later died from her injuries.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Clark County District Courts, Diana Truschke, 78, was injured on March 21, 2023, while visiting the Trump property in Nevada.
The lawsuit, filed by her son, John, claims that the woman exited the 64-storey building through a revolving door, which sped up its rotation while she was inside, Fox 5 Las Vegas reports. The door reportedly struck Truschke in her back with enough force to "violently eject" her forward several feet. She fell forward and hit her head and face on the ground.
"As a result, Ms. Truschke was violently ejected from the revolving door, causing her to be thrown several feet, ultimately falling to the sidewalk on her face," the lawsuit alleges.
Truschkle was rushed to the hospital, where she received extensive medical treatment for her fall. The lawsuit did not specify the injuries she sustained. She eventually died from her injuries on October 14, 2024.
Trump International Hotels is being accused of failing to properly maintain its revolving doors to comply with safety codes and of having no safety warnings concerning the use of the doors.
The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages in excess of $15,000 for loss of comfort and companionship, for economic damages, future earnings, costs and expenses incurred for medical treatments and her funeral, physical pain and injury, emotional pain, and general damages, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
A hearing has not been scheduled as of this report.
The hotel settled another wrongful death suit in 2020 after a window washer fell to his death while working on the building. In that case, the hotel was made to pay $630 to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to maintain paperwork showing proper anchorage points on the building for window washers.
The window washer, Jonathan Garcia, died after a microburst slammed his platform into the building and tossed him off the platform. He died from blunt force trauma caused by the fall, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
The Independent has requested comment from Trump International Hotels.
