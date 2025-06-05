Women’s rights advocate awaiting visa ‘devastated’ by Trump’s travel ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Afghan women's rights advocate had her hopes of reaching the U.S. dashed after President Donald Trump included Afghans among those banned from entering the U.S.

Fatima, 57, was waiting in limbo in Pakistan for her U.S. visa to be processed. She now faces the prospect of being pushed back to her home country of Afghanistan, where she fears for her safety and her teenage daughter is currently unable to attend school.

For decades, Fatima worked on U.S.-funded projects in Central Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, the decisions made by President Trump turned all the hopes and beliefs of us into ashes," she said, asking that only her first name be published for security reasons.

Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning nationals of 12 countries, including Afghanistan, from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump included Afghans among those banned from entering the U.S. overnight ( PA Wire )

"We are not al-Qaeda, we are the ones who fought back, we are the ones who gave our youth, our strength, our physical energy, our voices, everything we had, for the dream of a peaceful nation, for a country where we could simply breathe, we stood beside NATO forces," said Fatima.

"And today, to be abandoned by America is not only tragic, it is devastating, It is a source of deep despair.”

Help pledged for allies

In the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign troops as Taliban forces seized Kabul in 2021, Western countries vowed to help, especially those Afghans who had worked for them or on projects they backed. But many have been disappointed.

Then-President Joe Biden pledged to help "Afghan allies" and introduced the P-2 programme for admission as refugees for Afghans who met certain criteria, including having worked for U.S. organisations and media.

The main refugee advocate agency this year estimated that between 10,000-15,000 Afghans were waiting in Pakistan for their visas to be processed, though that included applicants to the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program for those who directly assisted the U.S. military and government, which was exempted from this week's order.

Fatima said she had hoped never to leave her country but as the prominent head of a women's rights group she felt she had no choice after the Taliban returned to power.

open image in gallery An Afghan citizen, Fatima, 57, and her 15-year-old daughter, who are in the process of resettlement in the U.S. ( REUTERS )

The U.S. government instructed her to travel to a third country for processing and like many, her only option was neighbouring Pakistan where she arrived in 2023.

She finally received notice that she should send her family's passports to prepare for a flight in January. But a decision that month by President Trump to halt refugee processing threw that into disarray and Fatima has not heard from U.S. authorities since.

In the meantime, Pakistan began once again ramping up a repatriation drive that began in 2023, leaving many in the pipeline for U.S. processing fearful of even leaving the house in case they were stopped by police.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday on how it would handle the Afghans in the pipeline for the U.S. The Taliban-run foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment on Trump's executive order.

The Taliban, which has barred women from travelling without a male guardian and girls from high school, says it respects women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law. It has said that its administration is not targeting former foes with violence and it will investigate any suspected cases.

Mahbouba Seraj, a prominent Kabul-based women's rights advocate, said the new U.S. decision was a huge blow to women's rights defenders and other vulnerable groups.

"This is absolutely terrible because a whole lot of those... people were waiting, they have all of their paperwork done, they are completely vetted, they are all ready to come to the U.S., they have sold their houses, they have no life in Afghanistan and they are all waiting," she said. "Now this is what happens."