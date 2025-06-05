Trump revives travel ban and restricts 19 countries
President attempted similar restrictions during first term
The Trump administration will restrict travel to the U.S. from 19 countries, the White House announced in a presidential proclamation on Wednesday.
Effective June 9, travel will be fully restricted from 12 nations: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
In the proclamation, Trump said that with regard to these nations, “vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a full suspension” of new travelers entering the U.S.
Partial restrictions will apply to seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.
President Trump said in the document the restrictions were necessary to protect the U.S. “from terrorist attacks and other national security or public-safety threats.”
Lawful permanent residents, athletes traveling for the World Cup and Olympics, and those who have already been granted asylum or refugee status to remain in the U.S. are among the limited exceptions to the restrictions.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
