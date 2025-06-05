Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trump orders investigation into Biden presidency claiming aides hid his ‘serious cognitive decline’

The Trump administration’s investigation will examine former President Joe Biden’s executive actions during his “final years in office”

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 05 June 2025 01:39 BST
Comments
President Donald Trump’s administration announced it has opened an investigation into former President Joe Biden’s executive actions, alleging that his aides covered up his “serious cognitive decline” and insinuating that Biden was not running the country during his time in office
President Donald Trump’s administration announced it has opened an investigation into former President Joe Biden’s executive actions, alleging that his aides covered up his “serious cognitive decline” and insinuating that Biden was not running the country during his time in office (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into former President Joe Biden’s actions as president via a memorandum asking "who ran the United States while President Biden was in office."

The memo alleges that Biden and his aides hid his “serious cognitive decline” during the latter part of his presidency.

The Trump administration announced the investigation on Wednesday evening. The investigation will seek to determine if "certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President."

By calling into question who wielded executive power during Biden’s presidency, the Trump administration appears to be position to undermine the legitimacy of his executive actions, including pardons, executive orders, and legislation signed into law.

The memo also mandates an investigation into all of Biden's executive actions during his "final years in office, examining policy documents signed with an autopen, who authorized its use, and the validity of the resulting Presidential policy decisions."

"In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signature through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline and assert Article II authority," the Trump memorandum says. "This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history."

The memorandum accuses Biden's aides of restricting "his news conferences and media appearances, scripting his conversations with lawmakers, government officials, and donors," and calling into question the actions taken during his time in office.

