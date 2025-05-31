Watch: Joe Biden gives candid first health update since cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden has revealed he has begun treatment for prostate cancer.

In his first public update since announcing he had been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer earlier this month, Biden said his outlook was positive.

“I’m feeling good,” he told waiting reporters after delivering a Memorial Day speech in Delaware on Friday (30 March). “The prognosis is good, we’re working on it, I feel good.”

When asked which form of treatment he was taking, Biden replied: “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks. And the expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this.”