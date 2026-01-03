Why has Trump attacked Venezuela? What we know so far as Maduro captured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US launched a “large-scale” strike against Venezuela on Saturday and its president, Nicolas Maduro, has been captured and flown out of the country, Donald Trump has said.

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircrafts were seen in the capital, Caracas, and rising smoke was spotted in numerous regions at approximately 2am.

The Venezuelan government said attacks took place on civilian and military installations in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

It said the whereabouts of Maduro were unknown as it urged citizens to take to the streets.

The strike came after months of escalated pressure on Mr Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the US.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has captured Venezuela ’s leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and the U.S. has claimed responsibility for launching a “large-scale” strike on Venezuela last night ( Truth Social )

Why is Trump targeting Venezuela?

From claims of drug-smuggling, issues with immigration of alleged criminals, as well as Venezuela’s natural oil-rich resources, there are many factors at play which could point to the reasons behind the American attacks.

Over the past few months, Trump has accused Maduro of being a top-level member of a drug cartel, “Cartel de los Soles”, which he claims is trafficking drugs into the US. Trump has not shared evidence of Maduro’s involvement but has used these allegations to justify his lethal military operations against Venezuelan ships.

When asked about his reasons for actions in Venezuela by Fox News presenter Peter Doocy, Trump also cited immigration as the reason. Trump said: “One of the things it’s about is the fact that they’ve allowed millions of people to come into our country from their prisons, from gangs, from drug dealers, and from mental institutions.”

He made similar claims during the 2024 presidential election campaign, when Trump and his officials on several occasions blamed Venezuela for sending too many migrants to the U.S.. They claimed the country was “opening up the prisons” and encouraging criminals to flock to America’s borders.

There is also the question of natural resources. Venezuela is rich in oil and rare earth minerals, which serve as extremely valuable commodities. The South American country has $1.36 trillion worth of mineral wealth, according to Maduro.

After the US seized an oil tanker in December, Caracas directly accused the US of trying to plunder Venezuela for its natural resources. The Venezuelan government in a statement said: “Under these circumstances, the true reasons for the prolonged aggression against Venezuela have finally been revealed… It has always been about our natural resources, our oil, our energy, the resources that belong exclusively to the Venezuelan people.”

US Attorney General Pam Bomdi has claimed that an oil tanker seized last month off the coast of Venezuela was carrying sanctioned oil intended for Iran. Venezuela has denied this accusation and labelled Trump’s actions as an “act of international piracy”.

What led to the strikes?

Tensions between the two countries have been rising for months. They were ramped up significantly in September, when the US launched military strikes on alleged “drug smuggling” boats in the coastal waters of Venezuela.

These airstrikes were later extended into the eastern Caribbean and along the Pacific, with 110 killed so far.

The US has confiscated two oil tankers and are in pursuit of a third. Trump also issued new sanctions on three of Maduro’s nephews as well as six companies that ship oil out of the country that month, according to Axios.

open image in gallery The crude oil tanker Skipper recently seized by the U.S. off the coast of Venezuela, seen as the ship was traveling in a southwesterly direction and positioned approximately 33 kilometers north of Guadeloupe, in the southern Caribbean Sea ( Satellite image ©2025 Vantor )

What could happen next?

US senator Mike Lee says Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, told him that Maduro will stand trial on criminal charges in the US. More information is expected when President Trump addresses the media later on Saturday.

Venezuela's allies have rushed to condemn the US military action. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry criticised what it called "an act of armed aggression" and said Caracas "must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, outside intervention".

"Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” they said.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to defend the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” it added.

Vladimir Putin is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured by the US. Last year, Maduro visited Moscow for Russia's annual military parade and signed a broad partnership agreement with the Russian leader.

Iran's foreign ministry also condemned the strikes, saying the action was "a blatant violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Venezuelan government has called for socialist militias and grass-root organisations to take action.