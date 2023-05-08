Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An airport security agent in Detroit has been removed from dog-handling duties after video went viral on social media of the official aggressively dragging a bomb-sniffing dog back and forth across an an airport terminal.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted a video, which has since been taken down, of the Transportation Security Administration employee at work in the McNamara terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW).

“I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around,” the Reddit user wrote. “There’s no reason anyone should be flipping a working dog around by it’s harness like this?! I have a high energy dog so at first I assumed it was a mistake or that the puppy was a bit over energetic but looks like the handler is just being unnecessarily rough with it.”

The clip was then shared widely on social media. TSA officials eventually shared the video with local leadership at the airport.

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning,” the agency said in a statement to The Independent. “The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.”

The agency added: “TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.”