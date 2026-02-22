TSA says PreCheck ‘remains operational’ after DHS said it was ending program during shutdown
The Trump administration previously said it was suspending the expedited check-in program as part of ‘emergency measures to preserve limited funds’ during the ongoing partial government shutdown
TSA PreCheck will continue to function at U.S. airports during the partial government shutdown, officials announced on Sunday, despite the Trump administration previously saying the expedited check-in program would be paused.
“At this time, TSA PreCheck remains operational with no change for the traveling public,” the Transportation Security Administration wrote in a statement on X. “As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”
Earlier Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said the program would be temporarily halted, citing “emergency measures to preserve limited funds” during the shutdown and a need to “refocus Department personnel on the majority of travelers.”
The Independent has contacted DHS and the TSA for information on what prompted the apparent change.
TSA PreCheck lets paid subscribers access shorter security lines with less intensive screening at the airport. It had more than 20 million active users in 2024.
Other government travel programs and services remain paused, including Global Entry processing and courtesy escorts for members of Congress and their families, according to DHS.
Chris Sununu, CEO of the industry group Airlines for America, argued in a statement on Sunday that travelers are being “used as a political football amid another government shutdown.”
“The announcement was issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly, which is especially troubling at this time of record air travel,” he wrote.
“It’s past time for Congress to get to the table and get a deal done that ensures TSA can fully operate and their frontline employees can be paid for the important work they do to keep our skies secure.”
Funding for DHS, which oversees the TSA, expired on February 14, as Democrats in Congress pushed to impose new limitations on aggressive immigration enforcement after agents fatally shot U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good last month in Minnesota.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks