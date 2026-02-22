Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TSA PreCheck will continue to function at U.S. airports during the partial government shutdown, officials announced on Sunday, despite the Trump administration previously saying the expedited check-in program would be paused.

“At this time, TSA PreCheck remains operational with no change for the traveling public,” the Transportation Security Administration wrote in a statement on X. “As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”

Earlier Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said the program would be temporarily halted, citing “emergency measures to preserve limited funds” during the shutdown and a need to “refocus Department personnel on the majority of travelers.”

The Independent has contacted DHS and the TSA for information on what prompted the apparent change.

TSA PreCheck lets paid subscribers access shorter security lines with less intensive screening at the airport. It had more than 20 million active users in 2024.

Other government travel programs and services remain paused, including Global Entry processing and courtesy escorts for members of Congress and their families, according to DHS.

Chris Sununu, CEO of the industry group Airlines for America, argued in a statement on Sunday that travelers are being “used as a political football amid another government shutdown.”

“The announcement was issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly, which is especially troubling at this time of record air travel,” he wrote.

“It’s past time for Congress to get to the table and get a deal done that ensures TSA can fully operate and their frontline employees can be paid for the important work they do to keep our skies secure.”

Funding for DHS, which oversees the TSA, expired on February 14, as Democrats in Congress pushed to impose new limitations on aggressive immigration enforcement after agents fatally shot U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good last month in Minnesota.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.