Tucker Carlson launching his own streaming service

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming service, he announced in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

The new streaming platform named Tucker Carlson Network, or TCN, is expected to be officially launched on Monday, charging subscribers $9 per month, but launching with a promo price of $6-per-month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The platform’s website says it would offer “unlimited access to 5 brand-new shows, speeches, films, and more from Tucker Carlson” as well as “behind-the-scenes footage, documentaries and the ability to ask questions of Carlson in a weekly Q&A”.

In addition, the website promises the streaming platform’s “founding members” – who are willing to pay a price of $72 per year – access to “hours of exclusive members-only content hosted by Tucker Carlson”, “limited-edition merchandise”, and “bonus free month added to your subscription”.

Subscribers in the US, it says, will also have the option to buy for $25 the “official 2023 Tucker Carlson Christmas ornament” which is “handmade by the talented artists of Wendell August Forge, a one-hundred-year-old American company”.

The streaming service is Carlson’s latest venture after he was fired in April from Fox News Channel where he had worked for over a decade.

In a book published in July, he revealed that his ouster from Fox News was part of the $787.5m defamation settlement between the network and Dominion Voting Systems over airing lies about the company in relation to former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods regarding the 2020 election.

But both Dominion and Fox News have denied this to be the reason.

The former Fox News host has also denied that he was fired from the network, but rather sidelined.

He started a show in June called “Tucker on X” on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.

But Carlson reportedly received cease-and-desist letter from Fox News demanding that he discontinue his show on X but he has continued to upload new episdoes, including a recent one with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the microblogging site.

“We will continue to post clips on X and other social platforms, but tuckercarlson.com is home to his full library of independent work,” a note under FAQs on TCN says.