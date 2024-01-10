Tulsi Gabbard announces partnership with X to ‘defend free speech’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has inked a deal with Elon Musk for a show on X to “defend free speech.”

Ms Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii, ran for president in 2020 before leaving the party, which she says is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,”

Her new show was announced by X, along with those for former CNN host Don Lemon and sports radio veteran Jim Rome.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in America. Sadly we live in a time where debate, dialogue and dissent can be cause for cancellation and censorship by those in power. To defend free speech, we must use it,” Ms Gabbard said in a video announcement.

She added: “We will be bringing you stories & news about the truth of what’s happening in our country and world but that those in power don’t what you hear, and a series of short films that share the stories of those most impacted, but whose voices are silenced.”

Her announcement about free speech came as the platform temporarily suspended the accounts of at least eight journalists, podcast hosts and critics.

— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 9, 2024

After an outcry on X, the accounts were restored within hours with Mr Musk claiming it had been accidentally caused by a sweep for spam and scam accounts.

“We do sweeps for spam/scam accounts and sometimes real accounts get caught up in them,” he wrote.