Tupac Shakur's accused killer was expected to appear in court in Las Vegas on Thursday, 19 October, but his arraignment was postponed.

Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefe D, is now due to be arraigned on a murder charge on Thursday.

The 60-year-old man is accused of orchestrating the shooting that led to the death of the 25-year-old rapper in 1996.

Police and prosecutors say that Mr Davis masterminded the shooting on 7 September of Shakur, who died seven days later.

Shakur was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of a BMW driven by record executive Suge Knight near the Vegas Strip.

Davis is expected to plead not guilty to a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

He has been detained since he was arrested last month near his home in the Las Vegas area.

Davis appeared in court for the first time earlier in October, but his arraignment was postponed after he informed the judge his lawyer needed a continuance of two weeks.