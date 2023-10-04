Watch live: Suspect in Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting faces hearing in Las Vegas
Watch live as Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, faces a hearing in Las Vegas on Wednesday, 4 October.
The 60-year-old was arrested last Friday and later that day a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Clark County District Court charging him with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.
Grand jurors also voted to add sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon and alleged gang activity.
Police and prosecutors say that Mr Davis masterminded the shooting on 7 September 1996 of the 25-year-old rapper, who died seven days later.
Shakur was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of a BMW driven by record executive Suge Knight near the Vegas Strip.
Mr Davis has previously admitted to being inside a Cadillac where shots were fired that night.
