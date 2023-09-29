Tupac murder suspect reportedly arrested in Las Vegas - live

✕ Close Police search home over Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the 1996 fatal shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur.

Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press the man was arrest on Friday morning.

In July, the Vegas police raided a home in the nearby city of Henderson as part of their ongoing investigation.

Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Vegas on 7 September, 1996, and died nearly a week later in a hospital at age 25.

The rapper’s death has gone unsolved for decades and been subject to numerous conspiracy theories.