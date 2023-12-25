The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Extreme turbulence forced a cruise charter flight from Barbados to Manchester to divert to Bermuda after 11 passengers were left injured.

Maleth Aero Flight 1975, an Airbus A300-200 travelling a transatlantic route from Barbados to Manchester, had to make an emergency landing at LF Wade International Airport, Bermuda because of severe turbulence, according to local media.

The incident, which unfolded at around 12.50am on Sunday, left 11 of the 225 passengers requiring medical treatment, reported Bernews. However, their injuries were assessed as minor. The 13 crew members were unharmed.

The aircraft will reportedly now remain grounded until a safety inspection has been carried out.

Some P&O Cruises customers were unhappy when they learned that part of the winter flying programme between the UK and Barbados would be on the European charter airline Maleth Aero rather than on Virgin Atlantic, British Airways or Tui.

The carrier meets all European Union safety standards.

Acting Minister of National Security, Owen Darrell, said, “We are aware of the situation and are diligently working to ensure the well-being of all involved. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of all our emergency services personnel who ensured the safety of the passengers and crew.”

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of National Security is working collaboratively with relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and provide necessary and relevant support to the passengers, crew, and airline officials. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.”