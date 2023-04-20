Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After much anticipation, Twitter has officially taken away legacy blue checkmarks from those not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

The sudden lack of blue checks hit the social media platform on Thursday, 20 April. Hundreds of thousands of people once verified with the small blue tick saw them rapidly disappear in the afternoon.

While Twitter CEO Elon Musk teased Twitter users about removing verification when he acquired the platform last year, the rollout was made official earlier this month when he notified people it would occur on 20 April.

Mr Musk is replacing legacy blue checkmarks with Twitter Blue checkmarks. Now, if users want to be verified they have to sign-up for the subscription-based feature for $8 per month.

Over the last two weeks, Twitter users not subscribed to Twitter Blue received reminders to sign up for the service if they wanted to keep their blue checkmark.

However, it seems Twitter users rejoiced in the new normal as celebrities, journalists, and public figures slowly lost their special check.

The camaraderie was at an all-time high as Twitter users did what they do best: created memes to cope with the situation.

Many people used the lack of celebrity verifications to poke fun at everyone appearing equal.

Of course, not everyone lost their verification. Those subscribed to Twitter Blue remained intact.

But, in true Twitter fashion, people took the opportunity to mock those who pay for the subscription service.

Government organisations still have verification checks as do state-affiliated representatives, companies, or media entities.

Companies and other types of organisations can also receive a specific verification check indicating it is an “official organisation.”