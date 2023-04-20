Fox host Tucker Carlson laughs as Elon Musk discusses Twitter layoffs

Fox News host Tucker Carlson laughed as he listened to Elon Musk discuss slashing 80 per cent of Twitter’s employees after taking over.

“Turns out you don’t need all that many people to run Twitter,” Mr Musk said, defending his actions.

“If you’re not trying to run some kind of glorified activist organisation, and you’re not caring that much about censorship, you can really let go of a lot of people it turns out.”

At that moment, Mr Carlson burst out laughing.

