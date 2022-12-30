Two killed in rockfall at Yosemite
Yosemite sees numerous rockfalls every year
Two people died in Yosemite National Park as a result of a rockfall, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Yosemite National Park tweeted that El Portal Road had been closed — and remained so for more than four hours — due to a rockfall. The tweet did not mention any injuries or deaths.
CNN spoke with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and learned that the coroner received two cases stemming from a rockfall accident at that time.
“Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year,” the NPS says on its website.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies