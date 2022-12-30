Jump to content

Two killed in rockfall at Yosemite

Yosemite sees numerous rockfalls every year

Graig Graziosi
Friday 30 December 2022 17:24
(Getty Images)

Two people died in Yosemite National Park as a result of a rockfall, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Yosemite National Park tweeted that El Portal Road had been closed — and remained so for more than four hours — due to a rockfall. The tweet did not mention any injuries or deaths.

CNN spoke with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and learned that the coroner received two cases stemming from a rockfall accident at that time.

“Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year,” the NPS says on its website.

