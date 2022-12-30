Two killed in rockfall at Yosemite

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people died in Yosemite National Park as a result of a rockfall, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Yosemite National Park tweeted that El Portal Road had been closed — and remained so for more than four hours — due to a rockfall. The tweet did not mention any injuries or deaths.

CNN spoke with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and learned that the coroner received two cases stemming from a rockfall accident at that time.

“Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year,” the NPS says on its website.