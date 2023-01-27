Tyre Nichols video - latest: Memphis officials condemn five arrested officers’ ‘criminal’ actions
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after traffic stop turned into confrontation with officers
Prosecutor gives press conference after 5 Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
The Memphis police chief is calling for calm ahead of the Friday release of bodycam footage from the “heinous, reckless and inhumane” death of Tyre Nichols – as she warned it will reveal how five police officers failed the Black man, his family and their community and showed a “disregard for basic human rights”.
Nichols, 29, was allegedly violenty beaten by five officers during a traffic stop on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital. An independent autopsy released by his family has since revealed he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.
Five former Memphis officers have been charged with murder over the violent arrest.
“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” Shelby County district attorney Steven Mulroy said on Thursday, announcing the charges.
“We all want the same thing,” he added. “We want justice for Tyre Nichols.”
Understand your city’s record on police violence with this tool
Hello readers, this is Josh Marcus. I cover policing and civil rights for The Independent.
One of the tools I come back to again and again in my work is the Mapping Police Violence database.
It offers easy-to-use data tools that unpack how police departments across the country use lethal force, and whether those patterns are racially skewed.
As Americans learn more about the case of Tyre Nichols, it’s only a natural next step to ask about the Memphis Police Department’s larger record when it comes to using force.
As the database makes clear, Memphis police overwhelmingly use lethal force against Black people, who are 1.5 times more likely to die at the hands of police in the city as white people.
As we as a country continue to have discussions about police violence, it’s always a useful starting point to have clear information about what that police violence actually looks like on the ground.
ICYMI: ‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice
Who is Ben Crump, the noted civil rights attorney fighting for the family of Tyre Nichols.
Last year, Independent race correspondent Nadine White sat down with “Black America’s Attorney General” to find out.
‘Black America’s Attorney General’ on 25 years of fighting racial injustice
Exclusive: One of the world’s most prolific civil rights attorneys speaks to The Independent about his fight for justice
Fire department in Memphis under scrutiny for Tyre Nichols death
Two Memphis Fire Department employees have been removed from duty while the agency conducts an investigation into the death of a Black man after a violent arrest that led to the firing of five police officers.
The employees were involved in the initial patient care of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department said in a statement.
Memphis police officers beat Nichols on Jan. 7 for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for his family said Monday after the family saw police video.
More details in our full story.
2 fire dep't employees removed amid investigation into death
Two Memphis Fire Department employees have been removed from duty while the agency conducts an investigation into the death of a Black man after a violent arrest that led to the firing of five police officers
Officer in Tyre Nichols case had record of misconduct
There may have been warning signs.
In the wake of the death of 29-year-old Tennessee father Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop, five officers of the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts. One of them has now been revealed to have been sued for allegedly beating a prison inmate unconscious in 2016.
The officers stand accused of beating Mr Nichols so severely on 7 January that he died in hospital three days later.
Officer Demetrius Haley was one of three corrections officers accused in an April 2016 lawsuit filed in a US District Court in Tennessee to have assaulted inmate Cordarlrius Sledge, who was imprisoned in Shelby County at the time.
Sledge filed the lawsuit without an attorney, and it was dismissed in 2018 by a judge who found that he didn’t correctly serve one of the defendants with a summons, NBC News reported.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Officer fired over Tyre Nichols death was sued for beating prison inmate unconscious
Inmate claims corrections officers slammed him face first into sink and floor
The other Tyre Nichols investigation
Officials beyond Memphis are investigating the death of Tyre Nichols.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time.”
Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department‘s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.
Ritz said he has met with Nichols’ family. He did not take questions during the news conference.
“As I told Mr. Nichols’ family, our federal investigation may take some time. These things often do,” Ritz said. “But we will be diligent, and we will make decisions based on the facts and the law.”
More details in this full report.
Feds: Investigation into Tyre Nichols' death may take time
The U_S_ Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time.”
Local officials tear into fired officers for ‘inhumane’ Tyre Nichols stop
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.
“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media.
The five Black officers found to be “directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols,” who also was Black, were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. An addition, she said “a complete and independent review” will be conducted of the department’s specialized units, without providing further details.
Andrian Sainz and Rebecca Reynolds have the story.
Chief: Officers actions in Tyre Nichols arrest 'inhumane"
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released
Memphis is on edge ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, are preparing for intense public blowback as they prepare to release “heinous” police body camera footage depicting the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.
Mr Nichols, 29, died three days after Memphis police pulled him over for alleged reckless driving on 7 January. A pair of “confrontations” occurred, according to the police, that resulted in Mr Nichols complaining of shortness of breath and requiring hospitalisation. He died in the hospital three days later.
Evidence from an autopsy commissioned by Mr Nichols’ family and their attorney found that Mr Nichols had suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”
Mr Nichols’ family and supporters demanded transparency from the city in its investigation of the death. Now it seems that transparency is on its way, and backlash is likely to follow.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Memphis braces for release of Tyre Nichols’ police bodycam footage
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said the footage would be released in the next few days
‘When you see the video, you’ll see why he was scared for his life'
The alleged police killing of Tyre Nichols is both familiar and uniquely horrifying.
He’s another young Black man whose life was cut short by police, though the particular nature of his death – at the hands of five officers, right near his family’s home – stands out even in a country where such encounters are shockingly routine.
Andrew Buncombe explores the case in this piece for our Voices section.
‘The video is appalling, it is deplorable’: Another Black man killed by police
“Our son ran because he was scared for his life,” Rodney Wells said. “And when you see the video, you’ll see why he was scared for his life.”
The Tyre Nichols video could change everything
Tyre Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on January 10 just three days after being arrested by members of the city’s police department. Now, residents are still waiting to see the body camera footage of the arrest that seemingly led to the death.
On Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief Cherelyn Davis said the footage would be released on Friday at 6pm EST.
The video is expected to be approximately an hour long and was has been redacted in some parts.
She said the upcoming release of police body camera footage from the night of 7 January would likely make watchers feel “outraged by the disregard for basic human rights.”
Abe Asher has more.
When will the Tyre Nichols body camera footage be released?
Memphis officials said they would release footage after they showed it to Nichols’ family and attorney
ICYMI: Tyre Nichols killing: Five Memphis police officers arrested on charges of second degree murder
Five former Memphis police officers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after having multiple “confrontations” with the law enforcement officials during a routine traffic stop. Prosecutor Steve Mulroy said that “the world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” noting that the charges — and forthcoming public release of police bodycam footage of the incident — would be a step in that direction.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — all former Memphis Police Department officers — have been charged with second-degree murder. The officers were fired last week after an investigation into Mr Nichols’ death.
Mr Nichols was pulled over on 7 January for reckless driving but ended the night in a hospital following “confrontations” with the police. He died three days later.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Five Memphis police officers arrested over Tyre Nichols killing
The Memphis Police Department fired the officers shortly after the incident
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies