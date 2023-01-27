✕ Close Prosecutor gives press conference after 5 Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

The Memphis police chief is calling for calm ahead of the Friday release of bodycam footage from the “heinous, reckless and inhumane” death of Tyre Nichols – as she warned it will reveal how five police officers failed the Black man, his family and their community and showed a “disregard for basic human rights”.

Nichols, 29, was allegedly violenty beaten by five officers during a traffic stop on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital. An independent autopsy released by his family has since revealed he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.

Five former Memphis officers have been charged with murder over the violent arrest.

“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” Shelby County district attorney Steven Mulroy said on Thursday, announcing the charges.

“We all want the same thing,” he added. “We want justice for Tyre Nichols.”