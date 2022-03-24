Uber agrees to list all New York City taxis on its app
Related video: Ride-Share Drivers Strike Over Uber, Lyft Fuel Surcharges
Uber has agreed to list all New York City taxis on its app.
The deal comes amid a driver shortage for the ride-hailing service and could also mean more customers for taxi drivers after business slowed during the pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Thursday.
It’s the first citywide deal of its kind in the US. Uber has made similar agreements with taxi operators abroad and riders can book taxis in multiple US cities if cab drivers have agreed to appear on the app.
New York is one of Uber’s most important areas for business and the city has been a battleground between the company and the city’s yellow taxis.
Uber global mobility chief Andrew Macdonald said the deal is “bigger and bolder than anything we’ve done”, according to The Journal.
The deal is set to be put into action later this spring. The agreement means that the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission’s own ride-hailing software will be connected to Uber’s.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies