Uber agrees to list all New York City taxis on its app

Uber has agreed to list all New York City taxis on its app.

The deal comes amid a driver shortage for the ride-hailing service and could also mean more customers for taxi drivers after business slowed during the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Thursday.

It’s the first citywide deal of its kind in the US. Uber has made similar agreements with taxi operators abroad and riders can book taxis in multiple US cities if cab drivers have agreed to appear on the app.

New York is one of Uber’s most important areas for business and the city has been a battleground between the company and the city’s yellow taxis.

Uber global mobility chief Andrew Macdonald said the deal is “bigger and bolder than anything we’ve done”, according to The Journal.

The deal is set to be put into action later this spring. The agreement means that the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission’s own ride-hailing software will be connected to Uber’s.

More follows...