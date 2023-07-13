Family sue Uber after son, 21, killed after being dropped at side of busy highway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California family has sued Uber after their son, Cory Hunter, was killed when a driver left him on the side of a busy highway, a lawsuit states.

Hunter, 21, was riding with five other passengers on Highway 91 in Corona, California, after a night out in Fullerton when the accident happened, according to court papers.

The vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder at around 2.30am on 21 May and Hunter, who was asleep, was woken so that one of the other passengers could get out to throw up.

Court documents state that after getting out, Hunter did not get back into the vehicle with the Uber driver accused of “essentially leaving a completely disoriented individual on the side of a busy highway, knowingly endangering” the victim.

Police say that just before 3am, Hunter was struck by a Toyota Corolla while walking in the fast lane of the highway. The California Highway Patrol says that the driver stopped and tried to help and was not investigated for any crime.

Hunter’s parents have sued Uber for negligence and wrongful death and are seeking compensatory damages of more than $25,000.

Theida Salazar, a lawyer for the unnamed Uber driver, told McClatchy News that his client returned to the area where Hunter got out of the car but could not find him.

“It’s a tragic incident, it’s a loss of life,” he said. “My client is a father, he’s a brother, he’s a son. He’s passionate about his community, and he’s very compassionate about other people. It is not something he takes lightly.”

Hunter was a “gifted athlete” and football player, his high school football coach wrote in an Instagram post after the incident.

“He brought immense love and laughter into our home, and his legacy will never be forgotten,” coach Greg Johnston wrote.

“To live life in a such a positive manner as he did, with love, hard work and the infectious joy he brought everywhere he went, is what everyone that knew Cory should strive for!”