Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707924298

Uber, Lyft strikes – live: Thousands of drivers across LA and Las Vegas walk out on Valentine’s Day

The strikes are taking place in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, and Tampa

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 14 February 2024 15:24
Comments
Close

Related video: Thousands of Uber, Lyft drivers going on strike

Drivers working for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash are planning to strike on Valentines Day to fight for better working conditions.

The coalition of drivers said they will refuse to provide rides to and from airports in at least 10 US cities between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday.

The strikes are taking place in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, and Tampa.

"While Silicon Valley and Wall Street take an ever-increasing cut of driver earnings, they’re raising rates on passengers, and expecting consumers and workers alike to accept their increasing corporate greed," Justice for App Workers, a group organising the protest, wrote in a news release.

Uber seemed to hand waive away the workers' concerns, saying that strikes "have rarely had any impact on trips, prices, or driver availability," USA Today reports. Lyft appeared responsive to some of the drivers' concerns, announcing last week that its drivers would make a guaranteed 70 per cent or more of rider fares after external fees each week.

1707923560

Uber, Lyft drivers plan strike

Thousands of U.S. ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major U.S. airports Wednesday in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits.

Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes in Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Miami; Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island. Drivers also plan to hold midday demonstrations at airports in those cities, according to Justice for App Workers, the group organizing the effort.

Rachel Gumpert, a spokesperson for Justice for App Workers, said ride-hailing drivers in other cities may also demonstrate or strike for at least part of the day.

READ MORE:

Thousands of US Uber and Lyft drivers plan Valentine's Day strikes

Thousands of U.S. ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major U.S. airports in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 15:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in