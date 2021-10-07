A UCLA doctor and anti-vaccine activist filmed himself being kicked out of his workplace after trying to enter in defiance of a new state vaccine mandate.

Anesthesiologist Christopher B. Rake claimed he was “willing to lose everything” in a video of the confrontation posted to Twitter.

“This is what happens when you stand up for freedom and when you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated, and this is the price you have to pay sometimes,” Dr Rake said on Monday.

“But what they don’t realise is that I’m willing to lose everything — job, paycheck, freedom, even my life for this cause.”

Dr Rake is a founder of the anti-vaxx Citizens United for Freedom group and has railed against vaccine mandates.

UCLA Health said in a statement said it could not comment on personnel issues, but said employees not working remotely must be vaccinated or receive an exemption, in compliance with the state public health order.

“Those out of compliance are subject to progressive discipline, including restricting access to work sites and being placed on leave,” the statement said.

California state has required all of its roughly 2.2 million health care workers and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated.

Dr Rake, who has worked at UCLA for 15 years, has been vocal about his beliefs before.

In August, he was recorded at an anti-vaccination rally in Santa Monica speaking about his opposition to the California order that all healthcare workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by 30 September.

In the video, Rake tells the crowd: “They want to force a vaccination or medication or treatment into my body that I don’t want.”